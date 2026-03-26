Gunmen amputate resident, injure three in Benue community attack

Residents of Makurdi have been thrown into panic following a violent attack by suspected Fulani militants on Afubo Island, leaving one boat operator amputated and three others seriously injured.

Among the victims is canoe engine driver Jerry Saleh, who lost a limb during the assault. Three others, including two brothers, Edoh and Adah Adikwu, sustained machete injuries, while an unidentified Tiv farmer was left in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, near the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, less than two kilometres from the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

Eyewitnesses said the violence was triggered by a dispute over transportation fares after about ten passengers allegedly refused to pay for a motorised canoe trip from Wadata Market to Afubo Island.

Sources added that some of the passengers reportedly contacted armed accomplices waiting on the island, escalating the situation. The attackers were said to have targeted Tiv and Agatu indigenes.

“The attackers came prepared and descended on passengers and nearby residents without warning. It was brutal and coordinated,” a resident said. Another added, “Afubo Island has become a dangerous hideout. Something urgent must be done.”

Residents have since called on security agencies to dismantle suspected criminal camps in the area. As of press time, authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the attack.