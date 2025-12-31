Gunmen abducts former Ogun lawmaker from mosque

A former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Moruf Musa, was reportedly kidnapped by armed men from a mosque in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

The former lawmaker, who served as Majority Leader of the Assembly between 2007 and 2011, was abducted while observing Muslim prayers inside a mosque located within his compound.

Witnesses said the gunmen fired shots along the road to scare residents before fleeing with their victim, who was kidnapped from the mosque situated in Ibiade, a community in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

According to a source in the community, the former lawmaker struggled with his abductors for over 20 minutes, drawing the attention of residents, before the gunmen fired sporadically into the air and escaped with him.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, Ganiyu Odunuki, said in an interview on Wednesday that a joint search operation was ongoing to locate and rescue the victim.

“We are now combing the surrounding bushes together with some police officers. We are still expecting the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, who are already on their way. The Area Commander from Ogbere is here as well,” he said.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said security measures had been activated to ensure Musa’s safe return.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the reported abduction of Hon. Musa Moruf in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area. Security measures have been activated, including the deployment of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and the public is advised to remain calm pending official updates,” he stated.

If you want, I can also rewrite it in a tighter, publication-ready news style with a strong lead and structured paragraphs for quick reading.

ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info.