Gunmen abduct varsity students in Abia

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped an unspecified number of students of Abia State University, Uturu, with their whereabouts yet unknown.

It was learnt that the students were traveling in a bus along Okigwe-Uturu Road when their abductor ambushed and whisked them into the nearby bush.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, said that two among the abducted students escaped from their abductors while others remain in captivity.

Through a statement on Thursday, said the state government has directed security agencies in the state to begin a thorough investigation into the incident with the aim of unraveling those behind the abduction and safe rescue of the students.

According to him, we are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

“Abia State Government is currently monitoring an incident that happened in Okigwe, Imo State, yesterday which led to the suspected abduction of yet to be determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu, who apparently ran into a yet to be identified gang of hoodlums operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers. Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet-to-be-identified location.

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the State very seriously,” the statement said.

