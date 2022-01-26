Report on Interest
Metro

Gunmen abduct teacher, four others in Yobe

By Esther Kalu

Gunmen have abducted an Assistant Headmaster, Central Primary School, Buni Yadi, and four others in Madiya Village, Gujba axis of Yobe State during an attack in the community.

The other abductees in the custody of the insurgents  were said to have included: Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar and Hajiya Gana.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday,  through a statement released by the Yobe Police Command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, he stated that the incident had happened Yesterday when the gunmen stormed the school  which left people running helter skelter for safety, adding that in the process, the abductees were forcefully taken.

Abdulkarim confirmed that the incident which occurred at about 8:20 a.m. was reported to the divisional police station in the area by one of the residents of the community,  Mala Boyema, who was said to have narrowly  escaped from the heavily armed kidnappers when he ran into a police road block in Madiya axis of the state to narrate the incident.

” Boyema luckily escaped the abduction carried out by heavily armed insurgents when he ran into their road block in Madiya.” he said.

He further disclosed that one of the abductees, Hajiya Gana, who had been kidnapped  has regained freedom from  the insurgents, adding that investigations were ongoing to get the culprits and free the remaining victims.

