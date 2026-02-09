Gunmen abduct seven worshippers from Benue catholic church

Nine members of St. John’s Catholic Church in Ojije, Utonkon District of Ado Local Government Area, Benue State, were abducted by gunmen during an overnight vigil on Sunday.

The attack reportedly occurred around 2:00 a.m., when the assailants stormed the church compound, forced congregants into waiting vehicles, and drove them into nearby bushland.

Eyewitnesses said the victims, mostly women and youths, were among members attending the church’s 30-day night prayer vigil.

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, Edet Udeme, confirmed the incident on Monday, adding that tactical units have been deployed to rescue the abducted worshippers and apprehend the perpetrators.

Community and state leaders have condemned the attack, describing it as part of the growing insecurity in rural areas.

Following the incident, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ufia Development Association, Jude Onwe, called on the government to intensify security operations to ensure the safety of residents.

Residents expressed fear and trauma following the brazen attack, noting that similar kidnappings have occurred in the area in recent weeks.