Gunmen abduct seven residents from Kano’s community

There was tension in Zurum Mahauta, Gidan Malam Sallau community in Lakwaya village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, after gunmen attacked the community and abducted seven residents.

The gunmen, said to have arrived in significant numbers, attacked the community overnight while residents were asleep, facing no resistance from security personnel.

Although a source disclosed that a distress call was placed almost immediately after the suspected bandits trooped into the village, security agents arrived at the scene shortly after the armed men withdrew.

The operatives were said to have pursued the bandits after the attack to rescue the victims and return them to their families.

So far, no official statement has been released to update residents on whether the perpetrators have been tracked down or if the kidnapped villagers have been rescued.

The incident occurred a few days after residents near the Katsina–Kano boundary raised concerns over suspected bandits moving toward Kano State, warning of possible danger.

According to a Facebook user, Yarima BK, who shared the development, about 20 suspected bandits on motorcycles were seen around Danjanku village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, heading toward Kano.

“People should be very vigilant. Bandits numbering about 20 on motorcycles were sighted today around Danjanku village in Malumfashi Local Government Area. They are suspected to be heading towards Kano,” the post read.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Facebook user expressed frustration that the alert was ignored until after the incident, stating, “We alerted the authorities and the public, but the warning was not given the necessary attention until after the attack.”