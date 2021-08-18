Gunmen abduct school pupils, teacher in Katsina

Atleast eight pupils of an Islamic school were reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen during an attack on the learning institution in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The gunmen were also said to have taken away a teacher of the Islamic school during the attack in Sakkai community into the dreaded forest in the area.

It was learned that the victims were kidnapped yesterday at about 9 pm while conducting an evening lesson within the school premises.

As gathered, the gunmen, barely 24 hours after the attack, were yet to contact families of the Victims, which had further increased the fears across the community.

Residents told newsmen that the gunmen arrived at the school on motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately, the development which caused a commotion on the school premises and at nearby communities.

They narrated that the gunmen forced the teacher and pupils to board their motorcycles and later left for the forest, saying since then, nobody has heard anything about them.

The Katsina State police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, was yet to respond to our correspondent’s inquiry on the recent attack that had left many within the community fears.

