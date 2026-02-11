Gunmen abduct police officer, four others in Edo

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have reportedly taken a Police Inspector, his wife, daughter, and two other individuals hostage in Edo State.

The victims have been identified as Police Inspector Segun Obanowa, his wife, daughter, and two others, Tope Oriloye and Samuel Ilesanmi.

The abductions took place in two separate locations: the Police Inspector and his family were kidnapped from their home in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area, while Tope Oriloye, a secondary school student, and Samuel Ilesanmi were taken from the Makeke Community Health Centre in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area on February 8, 2026.

Ilesanmi was said to have been seized while he was at the centre with his wife, after rushing their son there for treatment.

The National Coordinator of the Movement for the Advancement of Akoko Edo People, Bode Ekundayo, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

Ekundayo also disclosed that the kidnappers released the Police Inspector’s wife to raise funds for an undisclosed ransom demand for her husband and daughter.

He further revealed that the gunmen have contacted the families of Tope Oriloye and Samuel Ilesanmi, demanding a N100 million ransom for the two victims.

Upon hearing of the abductions, hunters and vigilantes from the Makeke community launched a search, combing the area late into the night, but were unable to locate the victims.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the kidnapping at the Makeke Health Centre, stating that a staff member had been abducted.

Ikoedem added that several suspects had been arrested, and investigations were ongoing. “We have arrested some suspects. We are continuing our investigation and taking all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice,” she said.