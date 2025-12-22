Gunmen abduct pastor, daughter in Plateau community

It was learnt that Tashvwam’s wife and the daughter regained freedom following pressure from the law enforcement agency that trailed the gunmen minutes after the attack in the state.

The coordinated attack that occurred on Monday was said to have triggered a swift security response to rescue the victims from their abductors.

Police sources confirmed that while the abductors initially escaped with the whole family of four, pressure from a joint rescue operation forced them to abandon two captives, raising cautious hope that the remaining hostages may soon regain freedom.

According to police-linked sources, the gunmen abducted the pastor, his wife, and two daughters during the raid before fleeing into nearby bushes.

“Once the report was received, operatives moved immediately, working alongside local hunters to track the perpetrators,” one police source said. “During the search, the pastor’s wife and one daughter were rescued unharmed.”

Moreover, Plateau police authorities disclosed that additional officers have been deployed across the surrounding communities to block escape routes and intensify the manhunt for the fleeing bandits and rescue the pastor and the daughter.

When reached, Plateau police spokesperson DSP Alfred Alabo said, “Efforts to rescue the pastor and the remaining daughter are ongoing, updates will be provided as operations continue.”