Gunmen abduct nine villagers in Kogi

A group of unidentified gunmen has kidnapped nine residents following an invasion into a community in Kogi, causing massive unrest in the area.

The armed men were said to have stormed into the community and carted away with the kidnapees which included a woman and her three children who were travelling and the others who were abducted while working in their farmland.

The group, reportedly more than 40 in figure, were said to have entered the area and overpowered the local security officials who tried fooling their plans, further deepening the security challenges in the environment and state at large.

The incident led to agitations by residents in the Inele-Ugoh area of Olamaboro Local Government, where the incident happened on Friday, who called on the government to provide security solace against all forms of kidnapping and other terrorism occurrences.

”They came with weapons we have never seen before,” stated a respondent.

”Their sheer number made resistance imposible,” the resident added.

”They are bold, desperate and operate both day and night,” another resident said.” He continued saying, ”The government must increase security deployment and deploy air assets if this menace is to be contained,” he said.

”By the time the police came around, they had already fled into the forest,” claimed a leader who recommended aerial surveillance to locate the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the police and other security agencies held that there are relentless attempts to locate the perpetrators in their hideouts and make them face the wrath of the law accordingly.