Gunmen abduct mother, two children from Kwara village

Armed bandits on March 4 invaded Ahun village in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, abducting a woman and her two children.

The woman is reportedly the wife of the son of the driver to the traditional ruler of Oro-Ago, popularly known as Baba Segun.

According to local sources, five armed assailants stormed homes in the village, seized the victims, and fled into nearby bushland.

The incident has heightened concerns over rising insecurity in Kwara State, where bandit raids and kidnappings have become increasingly frequent.

Community and church leaders, including those from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), expressed alarm over the vulnerability of rural communities.

Security forces have not yet released official details on their response, including whether a rescue operation is underway or if ransom demands have been made.

Kwara State has witnessed a string of similar attacks in recent months, particularly in rural areas such as Isapa, Ahun, and surrounding villages.

Bandits have repeatedly targeted women, children, and other vulnerable residents, often abducting multiple people in a single raid.

Local authorities and security agencies have intensified patrols and rapid response efforts, but residents continue to live in fear of recurrent attacks.

Meanwhile, the state police is expected to provide further updates as investigations continue, while community leaders call for stronger security measures to protect rural populations.