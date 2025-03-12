Gunmen abduct monarch, grandchildren, five others in Abuja

A group of heavily armed men has abducted the traditional ruler of Dnako village in Abuja’s Bwari Area Council, Etsu Garba, along with two of his grandchildren and five other residents of the community.

A local resident, Tanko Baba, disclosed that the assailants, wielding AK-47 rifles, initially raided four homes, seizing five individuals before heading to the monarch’s residence.

Tanko revealed further that the assailants disguised in military uniforms, forcibly entered the traditional ruler’s home, abducting him and his sleeping grandchildren while firing gunshots.

“One of the victims, identified as Nicholas, had just returned from the hospital, where his wife had given birth, when he encountered the kidnappers. Nicholas had barely stepped into his house when he was taken by the gunmen,” Tanko recounted.

The attackers reportedly escaped with their captives before security forces could intervene. However, soldiers have since launched a manhunt to track them down.

Authorities confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that the armed men stormed the village at around 12:03 a.m. The kidnapped children were identified as Ephraim and Philemon.

The ordeal was said to have lasted for about 30 minutes, with gunfire ringing out as the kidnappers fled, likely to discourage any attempt to follow them.

A police officer in Bwari, who did not want his name revealed since he was not authorised to speak, also confirmed the abduction but referred inquiries to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command.

Attempts to contact the FCT police spokesperson, Superintendent Josephine Adeh, were unsuccessful as of the time of reporting.

This incident has intensified security concerns in Bwari, where residents have repeatedly called on FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to take urgent measures against the growing threat of banditry in the area.