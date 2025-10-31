Gunmen abduct medical doctor in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a medical doctor by a group of armed men at Uruagu, Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the command, the medical practitioner, whose name has not been disclosed, was forcefully taken captive by the unidentified assailants under yet-to-be-ascertained circumstances.

Following the abduction, the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, ordered the launch of an intensive investigation and directed the Command’s tactical teams to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and the apprehension of the perpetrators.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, on Friday, the manhunt for the perpetrators began after the command received reports of the kidnapping from residents who witnessed the act.

Meanwhile, Orutugu has called on residents, especially within Nnewi and its environs, to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of the police by providing credible information that could assist in the investigation.

“Anyone with useful information is encouraged to contact the nearest police station or reach the Command Control Room via 07039194332, or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at 08039334002 for prompt response,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police further reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents and affirmed that the force will continue to work tirelessly to ensure those behind such criminal acts are brought to justice.