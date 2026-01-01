Gunmen abduct Kwara monarch, son inside palace

The Aniwo I of Aafin community in the Ile-Ire District of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, and one of his sons, Olaolu, who is currently serving under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have reportedly been kidnapped following a violent attack on the monarch’s palace.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve when a group of about eight armed men allegedly stormed the palace at approximately 8:00 p.m., firing shots indiscriminately and demanding to see the traditional ruler and his wife.

It was gathered that the gunmen forced their way into the palace by breaking down the door with their firearms before gaining entry.

The attackers reportedly demanded to see the monarch, who later came out, while also calling for his wife, Felicia Olaonipekun, who was said to have sustained a gunshot wound to the arm during the attack.

A family source who was present in the palace at the time told newsmen on Thursday that panic gripped residents as the assailants opened fire, creating chaos before abducting the monarch and his son.

“Around 8 p.m., I noticed some strange movements outside and immediately alerted those inside. We started locking all the doors and switching off inner lights, but when they realised what we were doing, they began shooting sporadically,” the family source stated.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen forced their way into the palace and demanded to see the Oba.

“The assailants seized one of the monarch’s sons who came out from hiding with the Olori (queen). We were about 10 in the palace at the time, visiting Kabiesi for the holiday, so everyone was hiding during the incident. One of the sons who was with the Olori came out to avoid casualties as the attackers were shooting and breaking down doors,” he added.

The source noted that the leader of the attackers spoke very good English and appeared to be targeting the monarch and his wife specifically.

“The leader of the kidnappers spoke good English, and the only thing they were asking for was the Kabiesi. When he came out, they also demanded to see his wife.

“After they left, we quickly took the Olori to the hospital last night. The town vigilante could not repel the attackers, as only two members were on duty at the time.

“We have not heard anything from them since they left with the Oba and his son. We are appealing to the government and security agencies to come to our aid. The matter was reported to police divisions in the area on the night of the attack.

“When we left Aafin last night, we made a report at the Owu Isin Divisional Police. We also informed the police at Ijara Isin, and the joint local security network at Ikosin was notified, as well as the Kabiesi of Oke Aba.”

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the command was aware of the development and that details were still being collated, adding that further information would be provided once investigations are concluded.