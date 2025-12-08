Gunmen abduct Kano businessman from residence

A prominent businessman in Kano has been abducted by a group of armed men who invaded his residence in Kururawa community of the Lakwaya district, Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen, whose motive for the attack is yet unknown, forced their way into the compound late Sunday without encountering resistance from security personnel.

Yakubu Na Tsohuwa had retired for the night when armed men stormed his home, firing indiscriminately while waking his sleeping family.

According to a security analyst, Bakatsine, Tsohuwa’s son, Badamasi, sustained a gunshot wound during the attack before the gunmen fled the scene with the businessman to an unknown location.

“Last night, armed bandits invaded a private residence in Kururawa community. They abducted renowned businessman Alhaji Yakubu Na Tsohuwa and injured his eldest son, Badamasi, when he tried to stop them,” Bakatsine said.

As of this report, no ransom demand has been made for the release of the well-known businessman, and the state command has not issued an official statement regarding the abduction.