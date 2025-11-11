Gunmen abduct FRSC officer in Benue

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oteka Ejembi, and his neighbour have reportedly been abducted by unidentified gunmen under unclear circumstances in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims were allegedly whisked away to an unknown destination after the armed men stormed their residence at Asa 1, Otobi Akpa Road.

According to eyewitnesses, Ejembi and his neighbour were kidnapped at gunpoint around 9 p.m. yesterday, after about five armed assailants broke into their apartment.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Benue State Police Command said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area had mobilised patrol teams and tactical units to the scene.

The command’s spokesperson added that efforts were ongoing to track down the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the victims.

This followed a report by the officer’s son, Daniel, who informed the police of the incident at about 9:43 p.m. The motive for the abduction remains unknown.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced an investigation, and all resources are being deployed to rescue the victims unhurt,” a police source said.