Gunmen abduct four villagers in Niger

No fewer than four villagers have been abducted by gunmen who stormed the Haske Dabara community, Agwan Gwari Kwamba of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State and wished away the rural dwellers.

As gathered, the four victims were said to be women whose houses were ransacked by the gun wielding kidnappers before they were taken away by their abductors during the early hours of Thursday.

Also, an eyewitness said that the gunmen entered the community at about 12.46 a.m. with gunshots that scared the residents and many scampered to safety without thinking twice.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, who confirmed the development on Thursday noted that the command has already commenced rescue efforts with other sister agencies collaborating with the police in the mission.

“Yes it has happened at about 1 a.m. last night and already anti-kidnapping team, the army and vigilante had been deployed to rescue the victims.

“We will do everything humanly possible to apprehend all those miscreants undermining the peaceful coexistence among residents.

“I am appealing to residents, especially rural dwellers, to come forward with credible information on movement of strange faces among them to the nearest security personnel for necessary security action”, he said.

The commissioner, however, solicited more working support by coming forward with intelligence information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state in the ongoing fight against kidnapping, banditry and other criminal elements in the state.

