Gunmen abduct four mission school’s students in Plateau

No fewer than four students have been abducted in Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Three students among the abductees were said to have escaped from their abductors while one was still in captivity with whereabouts unknown.

The incident said to have taken place during early hours of Thursday at Capro, an arm of Calvary ministries, cited few kilometres away from the Yakubu Gowon airport and about 60 kilometres from Jos, the state capital

Confirming the development, A global mission leader and President Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, said that the kidnappers stormed the facilities after breaking the rear fence of the school.

According to him, the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction after reinforcement of security agents.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

