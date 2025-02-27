Gunmen abduct four Benue varsity female students

Gunmen have abducted four female students from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Federal University, previously known as the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, in Benue State.

The students who were on their way to a night reading session were intercepted and kidnapped by the gunmen between their hostel and the North Core reading area of the university.

Other female students while talking with the police, identified the kidnapped students by their first names and clothing descriptions: Emmanuel, who was wrapped in a single cloth; Fola in a yellow top; Susan in a floral-patterned top; and Ella in a black top.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident, stating that security agencies have commenced investigations and are actively working towards rescuing the victims.

“At around 8:30 p.m., four female students were kidnapped within the university premises.

“The incident has intensified fears over student safety, especially as the institution is located near communities that have experienced attacks by suspected herdsmen,” Anene reported.

However, in response to the abduction, enraged students took to the campus in protest, waving tree branches and demanding urgent intervention from the school authorities.

Despite the protest, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Isaac Itodo has yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

Meanwhile, officials from Makurdi Local Government and other state authorities are coordinating efforts with security agencies to address the situation and secure the release of the kidnapped students.