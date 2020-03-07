Gunmen abduct five female students, three others In Niger

By News Desk

No fewer than five female students, a teacher and two local security guards on duty at a private boarding school in Mariga Local government Area, Niger state, have been abducted by gunmen.

The gunmen, who stormed Tular Academy in Moruba, initially abducted six students but one escaped after the abduction that had threw the school into panic.

Niger Police Command argued that the attack took place late on Sunday, but for lack of communication, it only got the information days later.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Adamu Usman, who has led a combined team of police and Military personnel to Tular Academy school Moruba, in Mariga local Government, hinted that the bandits took advantage of poor communication network service to attack the school.

While assuring that the command has deployed additional security measures against further attacks, he said: “We have since deployed Special Technical Squad and Armed Anti-Kidnapping Squad to identify areas with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt”.

The police boss also expressed displeasure over the porous state of the fence at the school and its location which to him are contributory factors to the attack.

He, however, solicited the cooperation of the public in volunteering useful information to the police to enhance their investigation and prompt response at all times.