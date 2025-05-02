Gunmen abduct farm manager in Kebbi

A group of unidentified armed men abducted a farm manager, Sani Ango, during a nighttime attack in Gwarin Baka, a community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

As gathered, the gunmen breached the village’s security during the nighttime attack and escaped with Ango, who had remained behind after completing the day’s farm work.

The assailants reportedly stormed the farm residence at about 2:00 a.m. on Monday, abducting the manager, who was said to be the only person present at the time of the attack.

According to an eyewitness, the attackers fired several gunshots into the air in an apparent attempt to instil fear among nearby residents and farm workers, however, no physical injuries were reported during the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, the kidnappers have yet to establish contact with the victim’s family, and his location remains unknown.

The abduction has heightened anxiety within the community, particularly because Ngaski Local Government Area, where the incident took place, has not previously been considered a hotspot for the kind of banditry and abductions frequently reported in other parts of Kebbi State.

Residents are increasingly alarmed by the rising number of kidnapping cases across the region, many of which are marked by violent raids and demands for large sums in ransom.