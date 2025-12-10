Gunmen abduct district head’s son in Abuja

Sanusi Usman, the son of Salihu Usman, District Head of Wako in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been abducted by unknown gunmen who invaded Kwaita-Tsoho, a settlement in the area.

Sanusi was kidnapped from his residence after the armed men stormed the community, forcing residents to scramble for safety to avoid becoming the next victims.

The attackers were said to have entered the community, an area that has witnessed increasing security concerns in recent months, without any hindrance from security personnel, shooting indiscriminately.

According to a witness, the attackers arrived around 8 p.m., heading directly for Sanusi, who is a senior staff member at the Local Education Authority in Abaji.

“They moved with frightening confidence, like they knew exactly who and what they wanted,” a resident recounted to correspondents during a tense gathering after the incident.

“No one expected danger; the night was calm. Their appearance was so sudden that shouting for help didn’t even cross our minds,” another resident, Habaku Daniel, said.

A relative of the victim, Ibrahim Yakubu, described the family’s distress, adding that the young man was sitting peacefully outside his apartment when the men abducted him.

“The moment the gunfire started, confusion took over everything,” he said. “Before anyone could react, they had overpowered him and vanished into the darkness. It felt like the community was under siege.”

However, despite the growing panic, security authorities have yet to confirm the incident or issue any statement regarding the abduction.

Residents, meanwhile, are demanding urgent government action to prevent further attacks, saying the kidnapping reflects a troubling escalation of crime that continually pushes rural settlers into fear and uncertainty.

Community leaders also warn that families, farmers, and businesses across the outskirts of Abuja may soon face harsher realities if immediate measures are not taken.