Gunmen abduct cleric in Imo

A Catholic priest, John Ubaechu, has been abducted by gunmen along the Ejemekwuru road in Imo state while he was on a journey to attend the annual priests retreat.

The christain cleric was serving as the Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, in Ejemekwuru, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State at the time of his abduction.

The Owerri Catholic Archdiocese confirmed the kidnapping in a statement signed by its Chancellor and Secretary, Patrick Mbarah.

He said, “I am directed to inform you that one of our Priests, Rev Fr John Ubaechu, was kidnapped on the evening of Sunday, 23rd March, 2025.”

Mbarah added, “We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our Priest.”

The Archdiocese commended Ubaechu to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, expressing hope for his speedy release from his abductors.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the kidnappers or any ransom demands.