Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ezema, priest-in-charge of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Rumi Parish, located along Kano Road in Kaduna State, has been kidnapped under unknown circumstances by armed men.

It was gathered that the clergyman was taken away by suspected gunmen who broke into his residence at the parish house around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Catholic Diocese of Zaria explained that the attackers gained access to the parish house without resistance before taking Fr. Ezema into captivity.

Describing the incident as deeply distressing, the diocese appealed for calm while urging Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the priest.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and we ask the Christian community to lift Fr. Ezema in prayer,” a diocesan official said.

The diocese also called on security agencies to take swift action. “We expect authorities to do everything possible to ensure his release and bring those responsible to justice,” the official added.

The Guild reports that the abduction adds to the rising number of religious leaders targeted by criminal groups, raising further concerns over the vulnerability of faith-based institutions.

Meanwhile, community members and parishioners continue to hope for Fr. Ezema’s safe return, as appeals for joint efforts between security forces and residents intensify.