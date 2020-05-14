Gunmen abduct APC deputy chairman, daughter in Kaduna

By News Desk

The Deputy Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Shu’aibu Idris, and his daughter, have been kidnapped by gunmen hours after breaking their fast.

Idris and his daughter were said to have been kidnapped by the unknown armed men in Zaria area of the state.

APC Chairman in Kaduna State, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (retd) confirmed the abduction to newsmen on Thursday.

According to him, the party’s deputy chairman and his daughter were abducted on Wednesday night from their house located at Kwanar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.

Jekada described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the party was making effort to secure the release of the APC chieftain and his daughter from their abductors.

However, the Nigerian Police, Kaduna Command, was yet to confirm the abduction.