Gunmen abduct Abuja district head’s son

Gunmen have kidnapped the son of a district head in a brazen night assault that sent shockwaves through a once-quiet community, forcing terrified residents to flee for cover as gunshots echoed across the settlement.

The attack unfolded with ruthless coordination, leaving families scrambling to lock their doors while the assailants carried out what many now believe was a targeted abduction.

Identified as Sanusi Usman, the victim, was seized in front of his home as panic erupted around him with multiple residents revealing to correspondents that the kidnappers operated without hesitation, firing into the air and ordering people to stay back.

“They moved with frightening confidence, like they knew exactly who and what they wanted,” a resident recounted to correspondents during a tense gathering after the incident.

The abduction occurred in Kwaita-Tsoho, within the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, a location that has witnessed increasing security concerns in recent months.

Moreover, the attackers reportedly stormed the area around 8pm, heading directly for Sanusi, who is said to be a senior staff member at the Local Education Authority in Abaji. His professional role has sparked fears that the assailants may have deliberately targeted him.

A relative of the victim, Ibrahim Yakubu, described the family’s distress. “The moment the gunfire started, confusion took over everything,” he said. “Before anyone could react, they had overpowered him and vanished into the darkness. It felt like the community was under siege.”

Another resident, Habaku Daniel, expressed disbelief at how swiftly the attack unfolded. According to him, Sanusi was sitting peacefully outside before chaos erupted.

Daniel added, “No one expected danger; the night was calm. Their appearance was so sudden that shouting for help didn’t even cross our minds.”

However, despite growing panic, security authorities have yet to officially confirm the incident.

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, said no report had been filed regarding the abduction. This gap in acknowledgement has deepened community anxieties.

Local voices are now demanding urgent government action to prevent further attacks with residents stating that the kidnapping reflects a troubling escalation of crime that continually pushes rural settlement dwellers into fear and uncertainty.

Community leaders also warn that families, farmers, and businesses across the outskirts of Abuja may soon face harsher realities if immediate measures are not taken.

The Guild reports that the abduction has renewed debate on safety concerns, especially in remote areas, where gunmen have exploited sparse security presence to strike repeatedly, leaving residents juggling survival with fear.