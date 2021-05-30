Gunmen abduct 200 students during school attacks in Niger

No fewer than 200 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school were reported to have been abducted by gunmen during a raid of a community in Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State.

The gunmen, who stormed the school premises in Tegina community and picked the students from their classes, also killed one person and injured the other, they were believed to be preventing the abductors from going away with the students.

As gathered, the gunmen arrived at the school premises on Sunday at about 4:30pm and went straight for the students, directing them to move in whichever direction they instructed.

A resident of the area, Zayyad Mohammed, who confirmed the abduction to newsmen, added that there had not been any serious development on the school after it was built by a retired Immigration Officer for the community.

MORE DETAILS LATER

