Gunman kills 9yrs old wedding guest during ceremony in Kebbi

A nine-year-old child, Al’amin Garba, has been confirmed dead and another seven-year-old, Bello Shehu, injured after gunman attacked wedding guests’ mid-ceremony in Kebbi State.

The gunman, Muhammad Sani, was said to have attacked guest during the ceremony in the Koko/Besse Local Government Area, forcing everyone at the venue to run into safety.

It was learnt that Garba was struck in the head and died instantly, while Shehu suffered severe injuries to his ribs and has been hospitalized.

Muhammad, the shooter, has been arrested by the police who condemned the attack and promised relatives of the attack justice.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, who described the attack as an unacceptable act of violence, appealed to residents to surrender any firearms in their possession to the police for the safety of the public.

He also stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation and immediate prosecution of the shooter.