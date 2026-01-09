Gunman kill Nigerian man in Canada

A 46-year-old Nigerian national, Osemwengie Irorere, has been pronounced dead by medical practitioners after being shot on a bus near the GO Terminal at Yorkdale Road and the William R. Allen Road ramp in North York, Canada.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect in the shooting has been arrested by operatives of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and charged with first-degree murder.

According to the police, the suspect, 40-year-old Tyrel Gibson, was arrested shortly after the incident, and a firearm was recovered during an operation in the area.

Officers were called to the Yorkdale GO Bus Terminal following reports of gunfire inside a bus preparing to depart from the terminal.

Confirming the incident on its social media account, the police said the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, describing it as the city’s first homicide of 2026.

“It is alleged that the victim and the suspect both boarded a GO bus at the terminal, where the suspect shot the victim before fleeing on foot,” the police added, noting that officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.

Police confirmed that Gibson appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday, January 5, after being formally charged, noting that investigators had previously announced his arrest following the fatal shooting.

Court records show that Gibson has a long criminal history dating back to 2000, including convictions for attempted murder and firearm-related offences.

The killing comes less than two weeks after another Nigerian, John Onetufo, was stabbed to death in London on New Year’s Eve.