Gunman commits suicide after killing two Iranian judges

An unidentified gunman has committed suicide after killing two Iranian Supreme Court judges and injured another during an attack outside their officer premises in Tehran, the country’s capital.

The slain judges have been identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam Muslimeen Moghisheh, both of whom presided over different judicial branches in the Iranian capital.

As gathered, the gunmen killed both judges and injured the other during an attack described as a premeditated action in central Tehran.

During the attack outside the court on Saturday, the deceased gunman was said to have shot sporadically after killing both senior judges in the city.

The Guild learnt that the two victims were dedicated and revolutionary judges who firmly stood against those disrupting public security.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the assailant had no pending case in the Supreme Court and was not a client of the branches headed by the two judges.

Sources said that the attacker committed suicide immediately after carrying out the shooting to avoid interrogation.