Guinness World places Hilda Baci’s record under conditions

As President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and other distinguished personalities congratulate popular chef, Hilda Baci, for setting a new world record for long cooking hours, the Guinness World Records (GWR) has disclosed that the result would only be accepted after all the evidence must have been reviewed.

GWR added that after reviewing Hilda’s new record on the longest cooking time by an individual to ascertain if it meets the required standards and guidelines for anyone that aimed to break the record previously set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, barely four years ago.

The global record group disclosed this condition on Monday after Baci had cooked for 91 hours and 21 minutes to surpass the previous record which was 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs.

Baci, a popular chef, who started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11, has received many guests at the venue in Lagos including the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Margaret Obi, and others

In celebration o her achievements, Nigerians have appealed to GWR to ratify Baci’s new time and present her with the certificate required.

Responding to different social media comments from Nigerians, the organization stressed that it does not accept records without subjecting them to several reviews.

According to GWR, We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

