Guinea Bissau arrests four senior soldiers over coup attempt

The Guinea-Bissau government has arrested four military officers over allegations of attempting a coup ahead of the country’s forthcoming election.

In an information provided by the deputy chief of the armed forces, Mamadou Kourouma, the arrestees: General Dahaba Walna, Commanders Nhanke Domingos and Mario Midana alongside one other unidentified senior military figure, were arrested at their homes by security agencies after they were alleged to have planned the coup to disrupt the fast approaching polls and also destabilize the constitutional order.

Kourouma mentioned that investigations are ongoing to identify other conspirators as well as ensuring the safety and stability of the country ahead of the elections.

”This is indeed a new attempt to subvert the constitutional order on the eve of the start of the election campaign for the legislative and presidential elections on November 23,” said Kourouma on Friday while addressing a conference.

The alleged incident is sequel to President Umaro Embalo’s assertion stating that there have been at least two attempts to overthrow him from his presidential position since he gained power in December 2023.