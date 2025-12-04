Gucci, Prada under investigation over contravention of worker’s right

A prosecuting team in Italy has begun investigations over accusations made against fashion companies, Gucci, Prada and Versace, to mention a few, over exploitation of migrant workers and other forms of violations of their labour rights.

The prosecutors noted that there are allegations against the firms alongside other numbered nine, made by some Chinese workers who complained of wages and working hour violations alongside safety breaches and substandard housing provisions for the staff.

A Milan counsel, Paolo Storari, made a document requesting a probe on the alleged incidents, calling for internal governance documents and audit information relating to supply chains to be provided by the companies.

The prosecutors, on Thursday, also sought for a temporary advertising ban and outside administrators aimed against the firms which also include Tod, Loro Piana, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Alvero Martini and Valentino Bags Lab.

Italy’s Coordinator for Clean Clothes Campaign, Deborah Luccheti, termed the act a structural phenomenon within the sector.

”Made in Italy cannot be a stage on which to celebrate astronomical profits built on the denial of dignity to those who sew, assemble and finish products, Lucchetti said.