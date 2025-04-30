GTbank adjust SMS fee after telecom jack up tariff

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has announced an upward review of its SMS transaction alert fee, increasing the charge from N4 to N6 per message, in response to a nationwide adjustment in telecommunications tariffs recently implemented by mobile service providers.

The increment, which is set to take effect on May 1, applies to all debit and credit alerts delivered via SMS to Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) customers, regardless of account type or transaction volume.

In a notice to its customers, the bank explained that the adjustment was necessitated by a recent upward review of SMS tariffs by telecommunications providers across the country, a change that is also affecting other financial institutions and service-based platforms.

GT Bank further advised customers to consider switching to alternative notification channels such as email alerts or in-app push notifications, both of which remain free of charge and offer a more comprehensive and real-time update on account activity.

This adjustment comes on the heels of a directive earlier this year from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which approved a 50% increase in the cost of data, voice calls, SMS by GSM network providers across the country.

According to the management, “Please be informed that effective Thursday, May 1, 2025, the SMS transaction alert fee will increase from N4 to N6 per message,”

GT bank also reminded customers that the SMS alerts are optional and that there are alternative channels available for receiving transaction notifications at no cost.

“Kindly note that transaction alerts are important and help you keep track and stay in control of activities on your account. If you prefer not to receive transaction alerts via SMS, you can update your preferences by completing the transaction alert from the website, sending it to the mail.”