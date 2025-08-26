GTB, five others to submit Sowore’s account details before IGP

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered six commercial banks to provide the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, with account documents and full transaction details, including inflows and outflows, linked to former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, from January 2024 to date.

This affected banks were the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), Zenith Bank, Opay Digital Services, Moniepoint and Kuda Microfinance Bank

While the affected banks were 3rd to 8th defendants on the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1757/2025, filed by the police boss, Sowore and Sahara Reporters Media Foundation were listed as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively on the suit.

In the motion, the IGP stated that Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters, is under investigation for alleged terrorism financing, money laundering, and fraudulent activities.

As gathered, no fewer than 26 bank accounts were linked to Sowore and it was learnt that they were allegedly under probe, including accounts belonging to Sahara Reporters Media Foundation and the AAC.

In the ruling delivered on Tuesday after the IGP’s lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, who moved an ex parte motion to that effect addressed the court, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the application was meritorious.

The judge said: “I have listened to the submission of the counsel to the applicant and I have also gone through the affidavit evidence. I am of the view and so hold that the application is meritorious. The prayer is hereby granted as prayed”.

Earlier in his five grounds of argument, the IGP said Sowore is being investigated for terrorism financing, money laundering, and fraudulent activities and that an investigation into his activities had commenced.

That the accounts for which the statements are sought are those being used by the 1st respondent for terrorism financing and money laundering.”

The applicant further argued that the relief sought was necessary to aid police investigations and that refusal would jeopardise the process.

The prosecuting officer, Bassey Ibrahim, stated that securing the court’s order was necessary to obtain the account statements and enable the police to investigate the alleged fraudulent activities of the respondents.

Also in the affidavit attached to the motion, Ibrahim, a police officer in the Legal Section, Force CID, alleged that his office received an intelligence report that Sowore “is using the accounts for terrorism financing, money laundering and receives financial support from foreign partners for terrorism.”

Ibrahim averred that there was a need for the police to secure the order of the court to obtain the statements of the accounts to enable the office carry out investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of the suspects.

“That the respondents will not be prejudiced or indemnified by the grant of this application. That I swear to this affidavit in good faith believing the content to be true and correct in accordance with the provision of the Oath Act, 2024,” he deposed.