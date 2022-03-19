GT bank adjusts operation hours over rising diesel cost, others

The management of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, owners of Guaranty Trust Bank, has announced an adjustment in its physical operation hours, following increase in cost of daily operations including diesel price across Nigeria.

In the adjustment announced by the bank, the physical operation that often lasted for 9-hour after starting 8 am daily, would now end 4pm as against 5 pm like other financial institution in the country.

As gathered, the move by the company was due to its advancement in online banking services including Apps that have become one of the best in the country considering their easy accessibility.

Aside from that, it was learnt that the financial institution also considered the cost of operations particularly as the firm like others rely on generators to power their branches effectively.

The bank announced the development in a message sent to customers, assuring them that the online banking options have been fortified to provide the required 24-hour services.

The statement released yesterday reads: “We would like to inform you that our branches will now open from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday, effective Monday, 21 March 2022. Our secure and convenient digital banking channels are always available to you”.

The announcement came barely two weeks after the company released its audited financial report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021 and declared a profit before tax of ₦221.5 billion.

GTCO’s profit declaration for 2021 announced now represents a dip of 7.0 percent from ₦238.1 billion recorded in December 2020.

It said the company’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing 2021 at ₦5.44 trillion and ₦883.2 billion, respectively.

It said full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 23.8 per cent while asset quality was sustained with Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 6.0 per cent based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of 6.92per cent.

According to the statement, this represents a marginal improvement over IFRS 6.4 per cent impaired ratio and a slight increase over 6.86 per cent CBN Prudential Guideline NPL ratio in 2020.

