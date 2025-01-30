Groups demand release of Lagos lawmakers linked to Obasa’s removal

Socio-political groups, United Action for Democracy, and Lagosians and Concerned Citizens, have demanded an immediate release of Lagos State House of Assembly members detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), following the removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

They stated that Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1), Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2), Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2), Kehinde Joseph, and others under detention should be allowed to return home and reunite with their families.

The groups insisted that the detention of the lawmakers were unwarranted, considering that they did not violate any section of the law while performing their duties inside the state House of Assembly.

The groups urged relevant authorities to act swiftly and ensure the detained lawmakers regain their freedom without further delay.

In one of the statements issued separately by the groups on Thursday, the Lagosians and Concerned Citizens, stressed that they are requesting for the lawmakers’ release to protect the country’s democracy.

In the statement signed by Murphy Ajibola, it said: “We call for the immediate and unconditional release of Hon. Ogunkelu Sylvester, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, and any other members of the Assembly who have been unjustly detained”.

The development followed a press conference by Obasa, in which he argued that his removal was unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the lawmakers reaffirmed Mojisola Meranda as the Speaker of the Assembly during the resume of plenary earlier in the week.