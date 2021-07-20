Group warns FG against Sunday Igboho’s extradition to Nigeria

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Yoruba Global Alliance, has cautioned the Federal Government to desist from any plans to brutalise and extradite Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, without giving him opportunities to defend himself legally.

The group added that, unlike others that have been extradited illegally without due legal proceedings, the Federal Government must allow him to exhaust all the judicial processes pertaining to extradition between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

According to the group, aside from that Sunday Igboho should be allowed to have legal representation, as stipulated by the international laws, the Nigerian government should also clearly state reasons for attacking his home, killing two persons, and declaring him wanted.

Yoruba Global Alliance warning came hours after the security agencies in Benin Republic arrested and detained Sunday Igboho while leaving the country to a European nation.

The group, through a statement released on Tuesday by his Director of Public Communication for Yoruba Global Alliance, Taju Tijani, stated that they would be watching with intense fascination as the drama of the alleged illegal detention of Sunday Igboho and other Yoruba Nation agitators unfold.

Expressing dissatisfaction with alleged violation of fundamental human rights across Nigeria, the group with membership across the world described the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s strategy on arrest and detention of Yoruba Nation agitators and everyone seeking self-determination across the country as a return of military chauvinism.

The statement reads: “The Yoruba Global Alliance warns that Sunday Igboho must not be physically brutalized. He must go through and exhaust all the judicial processes pertaining to extradition between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and must have legal representation all the way.

“The public must know the type of crime Sunday Igboho committed to being declared wanted as we do not believe in the earlier trump-up framing of stock pilling arms and ammunition leveled against him by the Nigerian state.

“The ongoing backward, illiterate, lawless, and military form of stripping Nigerian protesters, self-determination, and oppositional groups of their liberty and freedom under this ignoble APC-led government of General Muhammadu Buhari must be recorded for accountability at the appropriate time.

“Right in the middle of the 21st century Nigerians are recording a muscular form of democracy under General Muhammadu Buhari who is daily retreating into a dangerous dictator bent on grounding Nigeria in shame among the comity of nations. We are witnessing the sudden and shocking re-emergence of military chauvinism in virtually all areas of our national life”.

The group, in the statement titled: Sunday Igboho Alleged Seizure in Benin Republic, explained that the agitation being championed by Sunday Igboho and other leaders came at a time when every Yoruba man needed a messianic figure that could speak up for the indigenes of states in the Southwest region of Nigeria.

“Sunday Igboho emerged like a messianic figure and with his disarming simplicity and humility was able to enlarge a circle of mutual trust and solidarity with his Yoruba tribe at a defining moment when his tribe faced genocide from Fulani herdsmen.

“He gave Yoruba an elevated understanding of the auguries that lay ahead if the activities of Fulani herdsmen are not curtailed in the South Western region of Nigeria.

“He contributed to new social engineering through his seamless and peaceful awareness rallies that soon gained universal respect and support from Yoruba worldwide.

“We are aware that Nigeria has morphed into a “one chance” democracy that is bent on defending Fulani sectarian interest, curtail freedom, and use military clampdown on opposition figures. This totalitarian impulse ferment in ignorance, oppression, fear, and moral defeat.

“General Buhari has been deploying the logic of the ghetto to hunt self-determination groups while cuddling and pampering Fulani herdsmen, murderous bandits, merciless kidnappers, and criminals across Northern Nigeria”.

