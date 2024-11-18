Group urges PDP, others to accept Ondo guber poll results

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Ilaje Support Group, has called on aspirants in the recently concluded Ondo State gubernatorial election to accept the results as a reflection of the people’s will and work collectively with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to move the state forward.



This came two days after the APC candidate was declared winner of the Saturday gubernatorial election, polling a significant 366,781 votes to defeat his opponent, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 117,845 votes.



In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Aare Ojabogun, and Secretary, Tunde Omojuwa, the group congratulated Governor Aiyedatiwa on his win describing the election as a victory for democracy.



The group also commended the electorate across all 18 local government areas of the state for their peaceful conduct during the exercise and praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a free, fair, and credible process.



While acknowledging their efforts, the group also lauded the security agencies for their professionalism, neutrality, and dedication to ensuring a peaceful electoral environment.



Meanwhile, the Support Group recognized the contributions of the media and election observers, whose professionalism and neutrality were key in enhancing the credibility of the democratic process.