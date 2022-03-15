Group seeks support, love for physically challenged persons

A Politically Motivated Group, Evolving Women in Politics (EWIP), has urged well-meaning Nigerians to show love and support to any physically challenged persons including children across the country.

EWIP said that physically challenged persons have talents and that showing them love as well as support would assist them to give back to the society that talent in them.

The Vice President of the EWIP, Dr Raliat Abdulsalam, made the remark during the group’s visit to the Home of People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) at the Modupe Cole Children School/Home for Disabilities in Lagos.

The group’s vice president noted that the vision carrier of the institution deserved to be idolised just like the likes of Jesus, Prophet Muhammed, and other deities being adorned with so much love, honour and respect because she practised humanity, which is love other than religion.

Abdulsalam added that a visit to the school would humble anyone with pride and ego, adding, it was an emotional day for some of us who couldn’t stand the site of the children with disabilities. Hence, a visit to the school will humble anyone with pride and ego.

She commended the home for the care given to children, saying there was a need to take care of children with special needs.

The vice president, meanwhile, appealed to the governments to create enabling environment targeted at addressing specific and individual needs of children with such needs.

“A number of parents, oftentimes, neglect and hide their children with special needs, which is sending a wrong signal and low esteem to such child or children.”

Speaking, the school’s Coordinator, Adebayo Kazeem, disclosed that the institution has over 450 children living with various forms of disabilities in the school.

He added that some of the children could not assimilate properly due to brain malfunction and had to be trained in skills acquisition.

Kazeem noted that the school was now being managed by Lagos State Government after the demise of the visioner.

He, therefore, stressed that there was a need for the government to do more while urging other well-meaning Nigerians to show love and support to PLWDs.

Kazeem urged parents with children with disabilities to show them love, care, and affection as it was not their fault that they found themselves in such a position.

The highlight of the visitation was the donation of gift items including provisions, toiletries, some used clothes, and cash to support the workers in appreciation of their efforts in taking care of the children living with disabilities.

