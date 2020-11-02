Group recommends FG scraps 1999 constitution, apologies on Lekki shooting, others

As solutions to crisis that had continuously affected Nigeria’s wheel of development, The Gravitas Group for Good Governance, a national Think Tank known as G4, has recommended scrapping of the 1999 constitution for a fresh guide that would recognised the status of the country.

The group also asked that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration should apologies to the citizens for deploying military to attack youths protesting against brutality and extra-judicial killings by Nigerian Police at Lekki toll plaza in Lagos State.

Aside from these, G4 also asked the President to relieved all Security Chiefs, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, of their duties to save the country from its current security challenges.

Through a statement jointly signed by members, the group stated that embarking on these moves would restore the pride of the country among the comity of nations.

In the statement made available to The Guild on Monday, the group argued that there was need for the enshrinement of a new constitution for the nation to address the anomaly discovered in over 20 years constitution prepared for the country by the military.

The group said that the EndSARS protests and the crisis that trailed it should serve as a better time for Buhari to submit an Executive bill to the National Assembly for commencement of a new and writing constitution that recognises the diversity of the nation.

It added that that new constitution should include establishment of State Police, devolution of powers and resources to the states to enable the federating units concentrate on their state priorities, bearing in mind, the national dream and vision of Nigeria to embrace Justice, Equity and access to the good life by all.

The statement reads: The cost of governance must be massively reduced and there must be a review of the political recruitment process to allow for the inclusion of fresh and new faces, voices and ideas including a commensurate percentage of youths and women, noting that the recycling of those whose views do not reflect merit or the contemporary realities of the country must stop henceforth, the Group added.

“It also demands a formal apology from the Federal Government for the deployment of military personnel to the Lekki Toll Plaza where the hitherto peaceful demonstration was turned into a scene of blood by shooting innocent and unarmed young people, whose only desire was to see the nation governed within the ambit of the rule of law.

“The Gravitas Group also called for the disengagement of all Security Chiefs, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the need for Ministers and Legislators to be more readily available to the people by constant visits to their constituencies, and responsive to their communications, failing which, what the nation has witnessed in the past few weeks could be a prelude to what may eventually come.

“It noted that it has become obvious that the financial leakages normalized in our political system, as well as the general distance of government from the people are major parts of the root causes of the impoverishment which has led to the frustration of our youths. and that Government at all levels should desist from references to these hapless Nigerians as hoodlums, hooligans and criminals.

“G4 concludes that these sets of people are the creation of the society and social welfare policies are needed to give them relief from abject poverty, frustration, despair and disillusionment it brings.

“The Group sympathised and commiserated with parents and relatives of victims of the military and police excesses during the unfortunate incidence, while expressing sympathy and feelings of compassion for those whose businesses, personal properties and belongings were destroyed or looted in the process”.