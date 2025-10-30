Group raises concern over Cross River varsity VC selection procedure

As the University of Calabar (UNICAL) prepares to appoint a new Vice Chancellor, a group of academics under the aegis of Concerned Academics has expressed deep concern over growing irregularities and alleged undue interference in the selection process.

With the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, ending on December 1, 2025, the race for her successor has intensified, with several top professors reportedly lobbying for the position.

Speaking in Calabar, with Journalist on Thursday the group’s leader, Emmanuel Paulson, said there were credible reports suggesting attempts to compromise the integrity of the process through monetary inducement and political lobbying.

According to him, the Vice Chancellorship of the institution should not be reduced to a transactional position but rather awarded on the basis of merit, experience, and integrity.

“We have heard rumours of exchange of money in the selection process. Let it be known that the office of the Vice Chancellor is not for sale.

“UNICAL has come of age at 50, and this is the time to show that we can appoint our next Vice Chancellor through transparency and merit, not through the highest bidder.”-Paulson stated.

Paulson added that the university’s reputation was at stake and warned that any manipulation of the selection exercise could undermine the institution’s credibility and demoralize the academic community.

He also urged the Governing Council, led by DIG Udom Ekpoudom (rtd), to ensure a transparent process that upholds fairness, competence, and due process, saying, “The future of the university depends on the quality of leadership it gets.”

The group further called on the Federal Ministry of Education and relevant regulatory bodies to monitor the process closely and ensure that the final outcome reflects integrity and academic excellence.

“Appointments into top academic positions should reflect transparency, capacity, and a proven track record of sound administration,” the group added.

“We appeal to the Governing Council to publicly reassure the university community that the process will remain free from corruption and external influence.”

The Concerned Academics insisted that whoever emerges must be someone with a clear vision to build on the achievements of previous administrations and reposition the university for greater global relevance.