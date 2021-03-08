Group preaches peace, unity among African women

A women-based group, Water Aid, has urged women across the African continent to embrace peace, remain resolute and united despite differences, saying through such would empowerment of womenfolk be achieved in the black continent.

Remaining united and committed, the group argued, would serve as catalyst for the needed growth and empowerment for women which had been elusive and challenging to achieve across the black continent.

The group Coordinator, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, said that it had become imperative for women to stand up and support other women in clearing negative stereotypes about womenfolk through unity and strategic empowerment.

In a statement released to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day, Okunnu-Lamidi, who also doubled as Water Aid Charity Champion, maintained that women must exploits this year’s celebration to challenge negative stereotypes in ending toxicity and embrace peace for growth and development.

According to her, women must challenge the stereotype that they are in constant competition to bring each other down and do not work together for mutual good.

“It is our priority to renegotiate our stake in this new and unfolding world post-COVID, and to amplify how unity in leadership allows to us break more glass ceilings and achieve more.

“Women must #ChooseToChallenge pervasive stereotypes which consistently groom women to the idea that its impossible to work together for mutual good and instead are in constant competition to bring each other down.

“These ideas are not true and are just one of the issues which must be highlighted for emotional strength and sustained advocacy,” Okunnu-Lamidi said in the statement.

She added that as part of challenging the stereotypes and in commemoration of this year’s women’s day, Water Aid invited nine women from different fields in Nigeria for IWD photo shoot in correcting the negative impression.

Okunnu-Lamidi explained that the invitees included women entrepreneurs, creatives, influencers among others who had distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.

According to her, the goal is to shine a light and celebrate these women intentionally, and to consistently elevate and support women across the continent.

“To commemorate International Women’s Day 2021 (IWD), Water Aid brought together 9 beautiful women from a spectrum of fields in Nigeria for a charity photoshoot session. The 2030 agenda pledge to leave-no-one-behind is manifest in this unit of women, who represent every woman across Africa and beyond.

“In addition, with this IWD social impact campaign fuelled and driven by women who are passionate to further propagate female voices, it is evident that women do work together. And very well too. Water Aid chose to intentionally support and celebrate women by having indigenous female-owned/managed businesses collaborate to capture this compelling story.

“We thank all the ladies here for their commitment, enthusiasm and determination to make a difference for women here in Nigeria & beyond listening to us, and working with us,” Okunnu-Lamidi added.