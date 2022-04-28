Group issues Lagos Govt. 7-day ultimatum to address park managers, tricyclists face-off

Following ongoing leadership crisis between members of the Lagos Parks Management Committee and Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the State Government, to address the issue and restore peace across commercial transport operation across the state.

CHSR said that within the seven days, it is expected that the state government would have been able to discover a solution that would bring an end to the crisis that had halted peace and harmony that had existed for several months across the state.

During the seven days, the group stressed that they expected the government should have retraced its step by inviting all stakeholders in the sector and addressing whatever personal and general differences they have against one another.

Also, it said that the Lagos State House of Assembly should convene another emergency plenary that would give not only the stakeholders in the sector but also provide a platform for members of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), in other to fashion out reasonable solutions on the crisis rocking the sector before it degenerates.

Aside from that, the state government should within this period reconstitute the park management committee to incorporate other critical stakeholders in the transportation sector, particularly members of other factions in the state.

It noted that if the government refused to address the issue within the stipulated window, the group would have no other option than to approach the court to seek the appropriate redress immediately.

MORE DETAILS SOON

