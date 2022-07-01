Group gives over N6M grant, others to 50 Lagos young entrepreneurs

Concerned about building an army of young men and women that develop and become owners of multi-billion naira investments across Nigeria, Focus Initiative Concern (FIC), a group passionate human development, has disbursed over N6 million grants to 50 Lagos young entrepreneurs, as a way to motivate and boost their businesses in the state.

The 50 beneficiaries of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) gesture were selected from different sectors ranging from sports, music, and fashion among others, after discovering the young men and women passion for their businesses and aimed to improve on it.

Aside from assisting the youths with funds to boost and kick-start their journey towards becoming employers of labour, FIC also ensure that the youths get the needed platforms to ensure they get mentored and bring their vision into reality.

Speaking on the groups decision to empower the young entrepreneurs, the Convener of the initiative, Olufunmilola Olotu, said that the program was necessitated by the need to support small businesses across the state and make them remain in business continuously.

Olotu, who is also the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on lotteries, stressed that FIC conviction was that the funds would serve as a means of motivation for them as well and that after this set, the group would organise subsequent programmes to ensure that the youths get needed assistance.

Addressing the beneficiaries and others at the youth summit in Lagos on Friday where the funds were handed over to them, the convener noted that entrepreneurs offer unique solutions to problems in society and that when the youth channel their efforts into businesses, they foster growth and development in the community.

According to her, the aim of the youth summit is to create a platform for adequate training, mentorship, support, and empowerment for the youth that venture into small businesses.

She emphasized that there is a need to provide platforms for mentorship and support skills acquisition establishment for the youths across the country.

” This summit would also serve as an encouragement to other youths in the state that have different skills and dreams to start up something that would impact the economy positively. I am challenging you all to use this summit as a step in the right direction to build ourselves and our businesses.

“I want to believe that the 50 beneficiaries would use the grants effectively in their businesses and to add their quota to the state economy as well.” She said.

Also, a Fashion Designer, Lanre Dasilva-Ajayi advised the youths to register their businesses and take the power of information more seriously in order to have access to a wealth of opportunities that can grow their businesses.

“A lot of young people complain about financial issues affecting their businesses but I want to say that the biggest challenge is about information. Many young people do not pay attention to vital information. That is how you can tap into greater opportunities that would grow your business. You have to show a high level of seriousness. You cannot start a business without a proper registration” she said.

On her part, the Director, informal sector, special duties, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Folashade Coker, urged the young entrepreneurs on the need to be tax compliant while running their businesses in the state.

Coker said that regardless of which businesses they have ventured in across the state, they should ensure that they pay their tax as at when due.

“It is always important that you register as a taxpayer in Lagos regardless of how you run your business whether physically or on social media. You need to be registered to be on the direct assessment. Taxes are different from fines and so they are not the same.” she added.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Bidemi Ohsu, who received 250,000 grant commended the initiative for its efforts and assured them that the money would be used judiciously to boost her business.

It was gathered that the beneficiaries were selected from the over 800 young entrepreneurs that applied for the grants, to boost their businesses particularly increasing production.

