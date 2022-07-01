Group gives over N6M financial grant, others to 50 Lagos young entrepreneurs

A group under the aegis of Focus Initiative Concern (FIC) have given no fewer than 50 Lagos young entrepreneurs N6.2 million grant as a way to motivate and boost their businesses.

A total of 812 had applied for the financial grant and 50 beneficiaries were selected from different sectors ranging from sports, music, fashion amongst others

Out of the N6,250,000 total financial support, 20 beneficiaries got N50,000, 15 of the beneficiaries were given N100,000 while the remaining 15 received N250,000 each to boost their businesses.

The Convener of the initiative and Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on lotteries, Olufunmilola Olotu said that the program was necessitated by the need to support small businesses across the state and that it would serve as a means of motivation for them as well.

Olotu, speaking during a youth summit, in Lagos, on Friday noted that entrepreneurs offers unique solutions to problems in the society and that when the youth channel their efforts into businesses, they foster growth and development in the community.

According to her, the aim of the youth summit is to create a platform for adequate training, mentorship, support and empowerment for the youth that venture into small businesses.

She emphasized that there is need to provide platforms for mentorship and support skills acquisition establishment for the youths.

” This summit would also serve as an encouragement to other youths in the state that have different skills and dreams to start up something that would impact the economy positively. I am challenging you all to use this summit as a step in the right direction to build ourselves and our businesses.

I want to believe that the 50 beneficiaries would use the grants effectively in their businesses and to add their quota to the state economy as well.” She said.

On her part, the Director, informal sector, special duties, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Folashade Coker, urged the young entrepreneurs on the need to be tax compliant while running their businesses in the state.

She said that regardless of which businesses they were operating, they should ensure that they pay their tax as at when due.

“It always important that you register as a tax payer in Lagos regardless of how you run your business whether physically or on social media.

You need to be registered to be on direct assessment. Taxes are different from fines and so they are not the same.” She said.

Also, a Fashion Designer, Lanre Dasilva Ajayi advised the youths to register their businesses and take the power of information more seriously in order to have access to wealth of opportunities that can grow their businesses.

“A lot of young people complain about financial issues affecting their businesses but I want to say that the biggest challenge is about information. Many young people do not pay attention to vital information. That is how you can tap into greater opportunities that would grow your business. You have to show a high level of seriousness. You cannot start a business without a proper registration” she said.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Bidemi Ohsu, who received 250,000 grant commended the initiative for their efforts and assured that the money would be used judiciously to boost her business.

