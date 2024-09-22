Group faults Ododo, Bello for inciting public against EFCC

Concerned by the impact Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello’s case may have on the country’s law and order, a non-governmental organization, Journalists Against Corruption (JAC) has publicly criticized the ex-governor and his successor, Ahmed Ododo, for trying to incite the public against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It noted that the recent allegations of visiting the EFCC and other allegations were part of the strategies adopted by Ododo and his predecessor to avoid the anti-graft agency arrest of Bello and tarnish the anti-graft agency’s image.

Meanwhile, the journalists have asked President Bola Tinubu to caution Ododo over alleged obstruction of the statutory functions of EFCC on the Bello’s case.

The group, in a statement released on Sunday by its Programmes Director, Kehinde Osifisan, alleged that Ododo, who has sworn to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, had been shielding Bello from accounting for his activities as Governor of Kogi State.

The body stated further that: “It would be recalled that a valid and subsisting warrant of arrest has earlier being issued against Bello. What is expected of a decent personality, especially a former governor, is to submit to the rule of law and make himself available for interrogation and possible prosecution.

However, ex-governor Bello continues to make himself unavailable to the EFCC, aided and abetted by Governor Ododo.

“It is very clear and unambiguous that the immunity presently enjoyed by Governor Ododo, does not cover his predecessor who is a fugitive from the law.

“It is on this note that we are calling on President Tinubu not to watch the disgusting and internationally embarrassing scenario involving Bello and Ododo further, as it portends serious danger for nation.

“But for the maturity and professionalism of the EFCC, Chairman, Mr Olu Olukoyede, the invasion of the EFCC headquarters by Bello and Ododo on the 19th September, 2024 with the full retinue of the Kogi Governor’s security convey, which included armed mobile policemen, DSS operatives and others, is he situation would have led to casualties, bearing in mind the interagency rivalry among the forces

“While commending Mr. Olukoyede of EFCC, we urge him not to be discouraged and to ensure he brings to book, not only Yahaya Bello, but all other so-called “scared cows” who have stalled the progress of the nation with unmitigated corruption.”