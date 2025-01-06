Group faults Obasanjo comment against NNPC, state-owned refineries

A civil society group organization, the Movement for Anti-Corruption, Integrity, and Transparency Initiative the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent comments about the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) and state-owned refineries.

The organization stated that both entities need encouragement for the growth of the country’s economy adding that Obasanjo’s comments were driven by personal grievances, particularly the reversal of refinery privatizations that occurred during his administration.

Describing Obasanjo’s remark as a distraction, it argued that the former president’s negative stance is rooted in a personal vendetta following the cancellation of the refineries’ sale by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Goodway Jackson, and Secretary General, Comrade Mohammed Kuda, and made available to newsmen yesterday, the group urged the former president to set aside personal grievances and contribute constructively to the nation’s oil sector.

This criticism follows Obasnajo’s recent revelation stating the NNPC rejected a $750 million offer from Aliko Dangote to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries in 2007, during his administration, despite its inability to effectively manage the national refineries.

In response to his claims, the civil organization has called on stakeholders to focus on nation-building and the effective management of state resources, urging a departure from personal vendettas that may hinder progress in Nigeria’s oil industry.

It said, “The recent outburst by the former president has revealed him as someone who doesn’t want to see the state-owned refineries work Those who are awaiting the privatization of the refineries in a manner contrary to the national interest should be advised to set up their own refineries, like the Dangote Group”.

“ Since the ex-president lost out in his quest to be part of the owners of the refineries, he has refused to find satisfaction with the management of the state-owned refineries, no matter how good, or with the successes being recorded within the oil sector.”