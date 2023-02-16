Group faults Buhari’s 60days window for old N200 notes

A civil society organization, the Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that except for the old N200 note, the N500 and N1,000 currency have ceased to be legal tender since February 10.

CSER said that the declaration was a contempt of court and a contravention of the country’s constitution that allowed a democratic system of government.

The group wondered where the president had derived its power to override the Supreme Court order barely 24 hours after the apex court maintained that these old notes should be made available for business transactions.

This came minutes after the president announced that the old N200 notes would be returned to circulation to ease Naira scarcity for the next 60 days.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Executive Director, CSER, Nelson Ekujumi, demanded that the President retract that part of his speech and comply with the supreme court ruling that the old N200, N500, and N1000 remain legal tender till the determination of the suit before it.

According to the statement, “The civil society organization while welcoming and appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for his presidential broadcast of 16th February 2023 in response to the naira redesign policy implementation crisis, however, faulted Mr. President speech for affirming only the old N200 notes as valid legal tender against the old N500 and N1000 notes which from the speech are no longer legal tender.

“It is not in doubt that Nigeria operates a constitutional democracy in which the law of the land is supreme as individuals, groups and institutions are subject to the provisions of the law. Going further, he stated, “We are aware that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is one that prides itself as a respecter of the rule of law, we are also aware that only yesterday 15th February 2023, the supreme court ruled that it’s order on the dateline extension of the old N200, N500, and N1000 naira as legal tender subsists till the next adjourned date of 22nd February 2023”.

“Therefore, we are at CSER are at a loss as to where in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, Mr. President derives the power to override the pronouncement of the court via a presidential broadcast?

“As stated by Mr. President in his presidential speech today, he himself made allusion to the matter being in court and we would have expected him to have taken judicial notice of the court pronouncement in his speech, but which unfortunately and sadly was not the case.

“With all due respect, “Mr. President by the presidential broadcast of recognizing only the old N200 as legal tender and pronouncing the old N500 and N1000 notes as no longer legal tender, is by law liable for contempt of court which is unfortunate”.

