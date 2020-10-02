Group enlists 5000 Bauchi indigenes for ginger production

The Bauchi State chapter of Ginger Growers, Processing and Marketers Association of Nigeria has enlisted five thousand indigenes that are farmers for expansion and production of ginger in the country.

As gathered, the programme was expected to benefit youths from the production chain through farming, processing and marketing, as the initiative was expected to provide about 20,000 jobs in the state.

The coordinator of the programme, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, said that farmers who were registered represent the 20 local government areas in the state and would be equipped with the necessary materials needed for the production of ginger.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Bauchi, Mohammed disclosed that the ginger farming was capable of generating between N800 billion and N1.6billion revenue for the state government, hence the need for it to support and encourage full implementation of the initiative.

He explained that the association’s ginger production programme would begin soon as arrangements had been completed to give farmers seedlings, fertilizers, and other needed materials in loan packages.

The state co-coordinator appealed to the state government to provide tractors on a revolving loan basis to members of the association to enable them to cultivate thousands of hectares of farmland with ginger.